Delhi Court grants bail to two accused in TS Wazir murder case

Sarbjeet Singh

Jammu Tawi, May 03:

A Delhi Court today granted bail to Ex-DGPC General Secretary, Harjinder Singh Raina and Jammu DGPC Cashier Jagpal Singh, two of the three accused in the Tarlochan Singh Wazir murder case.

The bail plea of the third accused Sikh United Front leader Sudershan Singh Wazir was not entertained by the court as, according to a source, the Crime Branch had presented the challan under Sec 120B and Sec 302 against him on Saturday last.

Former MLC of National Conference and prominent Transport Association leader Tarlochan Singh Wazir was murdered on September 3, 2021 in New Delhi and his body was found in a flat.

As reported, Sudarshan Singh Wazir and his two associates were first called to Delhi by Crime Branch Cell of Delhi Police and later formally arrested on 2 February 2023 for their alleged involvement in the Tarlochan Singh Wazir murder case.Their arrest was based on the revelations of Harpreet Singh s/o Paramjit Singh of Hanuman Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi, a key accused in the Tarlochan Singh Wazir murder case, who was apprehended by a Jammu Police team from Channi Himmat in December. Harpreet Singh, who was also involved in the daylight robbery at Rakesh Aggarwal alias Kesha Bania's house in Gandhi Nagar, was later taken to New Delhi by the Delhi Police on court orders as he was also on the run in the Tarlochan Singh murder case.