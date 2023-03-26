Delegation of SOS I’tnl calls on LG

JAMMU : A delegation of SOS International, an organisation for PoJK Displaced Persons, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today. The members of the delegation led by its chairman, Rajiv Chuni expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor on behalf of whole PoJK Displaced community for the welfare initiatives launched by the UT administration for the displaced persons. They also submitted a memorandum containing various issues of PoJK displaced persons including the complete implementation of ‘PM Central Assistance Scheme for PoJK DPs' and armed forces recruitment drive for youth of PoJK displaced community. The Lt Governor gave a patient listening to the members of the delegation and assured them that the issues presented by them would be looked into earnestly for its redressal.