Delay Imposition Of Property Tax By Few Years: Bukhari To Administration

SRINAGAR, Mar 6: Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari on Monday urged the J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to delay imposition of property tax by a few years. He said the people in Jammu and Kashmir are not in a position to pay property tax. “Lieutenant Governor may be correct in saying that the people in other states are also paying the tax, but the people of Jammu and Kashmir are not in a position to pay the property tax by now… …I am not trying to browbeat you…if any political party can, they can…we are just requesting you on behalf of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, let us delay it for a few years.” Bukhari told reporters in Srinagar. Despite uproar, the J&K government is introducing property tax from April 1, 2023 onwards. Regarding the reports of outsourcing of the Royal spring Golf course and other properties, Bukhari said that there are good local players in the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir and he would suggest they take a call and bid for these properties which will save them and the jobs to the local youth. He said the government should also see how much bid they would put for these properties so that a local player can afford it and with which terms and conditions.