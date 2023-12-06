Defeat in Assembly polls failure of Congress, not INDI Alliance: Omar

Srinagar, Dec 5: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday termed the defeat in three state Assembly elections a failure of Congress to some extent and not the INDI Alliance.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of a function at the mausoleum of his grandfather Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah's birth anniversary, Omar said “defeat in three states…Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Assembly election is a failure of Congress to some extent and not INDI Alliance”.

When asked that Congress is not satisfied with the results of the three states, Omar said “elections are held like that ..you win some , you lose some. You can't only be satisfied with the elections that you won. You must also be ready to accept the defeat”.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said that “Congress has lost unfortunately and instead going to the Supreme Court they need to analyse because some people saw the writing on the wall very early.”

“I will share with you that a member parliament a BJP friend who two months earlier told me that BJP is going to win election in Chhattisgarh. I laughed at that time as nobody was ready to give BJP the Chhattisgarh”, he said and added “ but two months ago one of my friend in BJP said that his party is going to win the election in Chhattisgarh. If they were aware about it why not the Congress”.

He said that when BJP faces defeat in state elections then they say it is not a central election and and say that it will have no impact on Parliament elections.

“But when they win State polls they treat it as the success of ( Narendra) Modi Sahab and the Central government”, he added.

When asked if these state polls were semifinal or not before the Parliament elections, Omar said five years ago Congress won the election in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

“But when Parliament elections were held Congress lost in all the three places,” he said.

“We have to see if the Parliament elections in these three states would be held on the same pattern of the state elections that would have to be seen…”, Omar said.

The NC Vice President said BJP is in no mood to held elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Leave aside the Assembly elections, they (BJP) are not even ready to hold Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir”, he said .

Omar said on BJP are trying their best to change the numbers as today Home Minister Amit Shah introduced a bill which will allow reservation for three seats and the Lieutenant Governor would be the judge to nominate them.

He said before this the seats were filled in Jammu and Kashmir by nominating them by the elected government after the elections were held.

“To give power of nominating seats to the Lieutenant Governor is proof that BJP is aware they will not get the number with the help of nominated seats they are trying to save their image”, Omar said.