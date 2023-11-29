‘Deemed Relieved’: KU whips official for ‘failing to comply with transfer order’

Srinagar, Nov 28: Kashmir University (KU) authorities on Tuesday relieved an official “with immediate effect” for failing to comply with the transfer order issued last week over alleged dereliction of duty.

“Having failed to comply with administrative order of even number date: 21.11.2023, Ms Lubna Bhat, Public Relations Officer (under transfer to CCPC) is deemed to have been relieved with immediate effect,” reads an order issued by KU's General Administration Department.

A copy of the order has been sent to all concerned for strict compliance, failing which action under rules has been warned to follow.

Pertinently, the PRO of Convocation Complex was transferred last week over allegations of large-scale mess up in the auditorium, including alleged vandalism and defacement of the main hall owing to poor supervision by the official.

The official was transferred after the Vice-Chancellor made a surprise inspection of the Convocation Complex and found massive defacement of the hall in the run up to a talent-hunt event organised by an outside-University entity.

The VC directed immediate transfer of the official, while constituting an inquiry committee to probe into the alleged negligence on duty, which caused losses to the University exchequer.

Officials said the auditorium defacement was taken seriously by the VC because it was recently renovated for the annual convocation held on October 11 at a cost of lakhs of rupees. Sources said on hearing that the transferred official has not joined the new place of posting since last week, the VC ordered her to be deemed relieved with immediate effect to send a strong message.

“Non compliance of administrative orders warrants administrative action under rules, including suspension if considered in the interest of administration,” the sources added.

The sources said the VC is personally monitoring affairs of the Convocation Complex and has reportedly seized keys of VVIPs rooms to prevent any further defacement. “The VC has literally taken over charge of the Convocation Complex to streamline the system,” the sources said.