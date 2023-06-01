Debi Prasad Dash took over as the New General Manager of CLW

NL Corresspondent

New Delhi: Debi Prasad Dash, an officer of the Indian Railways Service of Electrical Engineer (IRSEE) belonging to the 1987 batch, has officially taken over as the General Manager of Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) on June 1, 2023. Prior to this, Shri Dash was the Principal Chief Electrical Engineer (PCEE) at Integral Coach Factory (ICF)/Chennai.

Throughout his illustrious career spanning over 30 years, he has held several crucial positions over the Indian Railways and has made significant contributions. Shri Dash played a pivotal role in the design and development of various cutting-edge railway technologies.