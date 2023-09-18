Death Of Soldiers In Anantnag Encounter Will Be Avenged, Say Maha CM Shinde, J&K LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, Sep 18: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the death of Army and Police officers killed in recent encounter in Anantnag will be avenged and terrorists will be given a befitting response.

“It is an unfortunate incident. Our jawans, be it police or the Army, put their lives at risk to protect our borders. That is how we are able to celebrate our festivals and move on with our lives. Every citizen of the country condemns this incident and so do I. PM Narendra Modi will account for every drop of blood and the terrorists will be given a befitting reply,” Shinde told reporters after attending a function here.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer, 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat and a soldier were killed by the terrorists on Wednesday.

The LG, in his address to the gathering, said every drop of the martyrs' blood will be avenged and the terrorist handlers will have to pay a heavy price.

“We have complete faith in the bravery of our soldiers and I want to assure that every drop of blood will be avenged with interest. The handlers of terrorists will have to pay a heavy price. The entire nation stands in solidarity with the jawans,” Sinha said.

He said the attack on security forces in Anantnag was a result of frustration in the terrorist ranks due to the successful conduct of the G20 Summit and crackdown on conflict profiteers in Jammu and Kashmir.





“Successful conduct of the G20 Summit and reining in of conflict profiteers has frustrated the terrorists who at the behest of Pakistan attacked the Army and police officers recently. Our jawans made the supreme sacrifice to protect the unity and integrity of the country. I bow before their sacrifice,” he said.





Sinha said the time had come to end terrorism and the ecosystem that has suppressed the common man in Jammu and Kashmir.

“If we do not do it now, maybe the future generations will regret it. We have been successful to a large extent but for complete success, it is necessary that the youth and citizens of Jammu and Kashmir stand in solidarity with this campaign,” he added.

NGO Sarhad Pune organised a function to felicitate 73 persons who had served the people during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Amarnath Yatra to mark the 73rd birthday of PM Modi.





“On the occasion of PM Modi's birthday, Sarhad Pune is felicitating those who have put their lives at risk to save the lives of people during COVID-19 and Amarnath Yatra. This has also opened a new chapter in the friendship between Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir,” Shinde said. (Agencies)