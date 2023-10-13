De-mining operation in Leh, 175 mines destroyed

Leh, Oct 12: The Army conducted a demining operation in three areas of Leh district and destroyed 175 mines, officials said on Thursday.

This has been done on the demand of locals living along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

“On behalf of Phobrang, Yourgo, and Lukung villagers, we thank the Fire and Fury Corps for their swift action in fencing and clearing the area by successfully destroying over 175 mines”, Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Santosh Sukhadeve wrote on X.

He said this decisive step has positively addressed the safety concerns of villagers, strengthening the strong civil-military bond in Ladakh.

“I want to thank the Indian Army for destroying these mines planted in 1962. It used to cause losses to us,” the sarpanch of Phobrang said.