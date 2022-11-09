De Beers Forevermark Strengthens Association with Fortofino

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: This November Jammu sparkles brighter as the world’s leading diamond jewellery brand, De Beers Forevermark,

launches at Channi Himmat with Jammu’s most trusted jeweller, Fortofino. The brands also celebrated their one-year anniversary of their

store at Talab Tillo. Charming Bollywood film star Juhi Chawla graced the occasions today.

The two brands — Fortofino and De Beers Forevermark, hold a longstanding association and are further strengthening their

partnership with this launch at the Channi Himmat store. This store showcases a varied selection of De Beers Forevermark’s most iconic

jewellery collections including the signature Avaanti Collection, the Icon Collection, Forevermark Setting, the stackable rings Tribute

Collection, the Half Carat Collection, the nose pin Capricci Collection and any many more.

“It gives me immense pleasure to be a part of this celebration and witness this great partnership between these two brands, De Beers

Forevermark and Fortofino, offering among the world’s most beautiful, natural and responsibly sourced diamonds from De Beers

Forevermark. Moreover, every jewellery piece available at both the Fortofino stores is exquisite and intricately crafted.” said filmstar

Juhi Chawla.

“The store at Talab Tillo has been doing well over the past year and we are extremely happy to launch this new store at Channi

Himmat which is validation that the people of Jammu appreciate the rarity of De Beers Forevermark diamonds. Moreover, we only

associate with partners who share our common vision of trust and authenticity thus our synergy with Fortofino is unparalleled. It is a

proud moment for us, and we hope to continue our association with Fortofino, our trusted partner offering only the best natural

diamond jewellery to our clients in Jammu.” said Amit Pratihari, Vice President, De Beers Forevermark.

“We are delighted to launch the De Beers Forevermark collections at our store in Channi Himmat. Fortofino is the only brand to offer

global designs to customers at all our stores in Jammu. Through this partnership with De Beers Forevermark, we look forward to

revolutionizing the diamond market in Jammu by offering responsibly sourced natural diamonds in unique global designs. The Fortofino

& Silverlines families thank our esteemed customers for trusting us with their diamond purchases.” said Mr. Sanjeev Saraf, CMD,

Fortofino.