DDC Kupwara chairs JJM Committee meet; approves revised DAP

Kupwara, DECEMBER 29: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan today chaired a meeting of District Jal Jeevan Committee Kupwara to approve the revised District Action Plan (DAP) of district Kupwara under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

The DDC impressed upon the officers to work in a mission mode so that the benefits of the JJM programme are extended to the entire rural population of the district within the stipulated time frame.

She directed them to ensure that no rural habitation of the district is left uncovered after the completion of the JJM programme.

The DDC fixed the timeline for completion of all the projects.

Earlier, SE Hydraulic Circle Kupwara briefed the chair about the progress of works under JJM in the district. He informed that the Chairman DJJM had earlier approved DAP of 116 schemes for an amount of Rs.615.14 crore. However the revision of the DAP has been necessitated due to formulation of 7 new Water Supply Schemes for various left out villages and habitations of district Kupwara.

He informed the chair about various aspects of these projects i.e location, source of the scheme, type of the scheme, component of the scheme, population to be covered under the scheme and total cost of the scheme.

The meeting was attended by JD Planning, SE Hydraulic Circle Kupwara, CMO, CEO, DIO, DFOs, Executive Engineers of PHE/I&FC and other concerned officers.