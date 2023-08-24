DC, SSP Doda inaugurate 5th edition of Cosco T10 Day-Night Cricket Tournament 2023

NL Corresspondent

Doda, Aug 23: The 5th edition of the Cosco T-10 Day Night Cricket Tournament 2023 was today inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Doda Vishesh Mahajan along with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Qayoom here in the Sports Stadium Doda.

This tournament is a significant event organized by the Chenab Cultural and Sports Club in collaboration with the Chenab Educational and Charitable Trust Doda, along with the Department of Social Welfare Doda.

The tournament aims to promote sportsmanship and provide a platform to young talent to showcase their skills in the game of cricket.

A pledge was taken by the participants and organizers of the event. The pledge also included a commitment to promote drug-free and healthy lifestyle among the youth of the district as well as fostering a sense of unity and harmony within the community.

The tournament will witness participation of teams from different parts of the Doda. The event aims to encourage a healthy and drug-free lifestyle among the youth of Doda and promote the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie.