DC Rajouri flags off Students’ Rally to spread awareness about Road Safety

RAJOURI, Jan 17: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, today flagged off a Students’ Awareness Rally in Rajouri to create awareness about road safety and the importance of following road etiquette. The event was organized as part of the Road Safety Week-2023 celebrations.

The rally, with the participation from private and public schools, as well as from various colleges and intuitions from across the district, was flagged off from the New Bus stand Rajouri.

The rally passed through various market places and residential areas of the city and culminated at PWD Dak Bungalow.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed his pleasure over the enthusiasm of the students for the noble cause. He hoped that the demonstration by the students and their creative slogans would help spread the message and bring a positive change in the behavior of the people on the roads.

He urged everyone to be more aware and responsible while on the roads, so as to avoid accidents and save precious lives. He also mentioned various traffic rules and laws important for the safety of all.

He appealed to the public to be responsible and thoughtful when driving, as it benefits everyone to be safe on the road. The rally was well received by the general public with many of them joining in and showing their support for the cause.