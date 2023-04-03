DC Kishtwar conducts day long tour of Chatroo

KISHTWAR : Deputy Commissioner, Dr Devansh Yadav conducted a public hearing camp today at Passer-koot Chatroo village, in the district, to address the claims and objections of landowners related to Notification 3A for the land proposed to be acquired for the approach road of Vailoo-Singhpora Tunnel. The hearing was conducted under the Section 3C of National Highway Act 1956. NHIDCL was directed to look into the genuine demands and issues presented during the camp. Deputy Commissioner publicly assured that NHIDCL will address the damages of structures outside the alignment during the execution of work and provide necessary rental arrangements when needed. No objections were raised by the public who showed faith in the construction of the road. The Deputy Commissioner emphasised the importance of the camp, which can help to ensure transparent compensation disbursement and hassle-free completion of the road. During the camp, the Deputy Commissioner also addressed the grievances related to local infrastructure and public delivery mechanism in the area. Concerned departments were given directions for time-bound redressal of these genuine issues. The district administration's initiatives like BYJUS online classes, Kishtwar idol open singing competition, and the Back to School initiative under Project Talaash were discussed, and parents were encouraged to enroll their out-of-school children in schools for a secure future. He also interacted with the people of Nayidgam, listened to their issues, and assured them that the land for the installation of BSNL tower had been identified, and work would be completed soon to ensure mobile network connectivity in the area.

The camp was attended by Inderjeet Parihar, SDM Chatroo; G S Sangha, GM NHIDCL; Suman Sharma, Tehsildar Chatroo, SHO Chatroo, concerned patwaris, locals and landowners.