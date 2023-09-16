DC kick starts Inter-Zone District level Athletic Meet at Kathua

NL Corresspondent

Kathua, Sept 16: Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rakesh Minhas today kick started the Inter-Zone District Level Athletic meet here at Sports stadium Kathua, organised by District youth services and sports Department.

The three day event will feature competitions for 100 mtr, 400 mtr, 1500 mtr, 3000 mtr and 5000 mtr race, Shot Put, High jump, Long jump, Javelin throw for both male and female categories of all age groups viz under-14, under-17 and under-19.

While interacting with the participants, the DC appreciated the enthusiasm of the students hailing from different parts of the district including remote areas like Bani, Lohai Malhar who have competed at zone level and qualified for district level competition which depicts their zeal and passion towards sports. He welcomed the pursuit of the district sports department for organising the Inter Zonal Level competition which he said is a good opportunity for young talent to polish their skills.

Referring to the physical and mental benefits of the sports/games, the DC said sports help to inculcate sportsmanship, mental toughness, team spirit and leadership qualities besides providing good leasure. He said “Indian athletes are proving their mettle at International stage as Neeraj Chopra, P.V Sandhu, Saina Nehwal have won medals at Olympics which is testimony to the rising India in sports sphere”. He extended best wishes to the participants and called upon them to give their best.

Later, District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Kathua while speaking on the occasion, informed that athletes hailing from 12 Education zones of the district Kathua are participating in this meet. He further disclosed that during the current calendar year about 1 lakh and 25 thousand youth have participated in 52 different games that were held across the district till now. He said that winners of the ongoing meet will be selected for division level competitions.