NL CORRESSPONDENT

Kathua, Dec 10: Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Rahul Pandey today convened a meeting of concerned officers to review the schemes and

works being executed by Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, Youth Services and Sports Department in the district. At the outset, XEN JK

Sports Council gave a brief account of the works undertaken by the council and apprised Deputy Commissioner about the physical and

financial status of works including prestigious Arun Jaitley Memorial International Stadium, Hiranagar, Water Sports Complex Basohli etc.

The DC while taking work wise review of the projects impressed upon the JKSC authorities to speed up the execution of works so that their

completion shall meet the timelines. Highlighting the need to adhere to the timelines fixed for the financial progress set by the government, the

DC called upon the concerned field functionaries to ensure that all ongoing and new projects shall meet the physical and financial timelines.

The DC directed XEN REW to make DPR for bringing improvement in existing infra, proper leveling in Mini Stadium, Hiranagar as the

stadium is centre of sports activities in Hiranagar besides catering to the needs of youth athletes of the big border belt of the district.

The DC also directed XEN Sports Council, DYSSO to jointly inspect all ongoing projects and submit the status of work along with the

action plan for achieving the progress of works within timelines. He also directed XEN Sports council to handover Sports assets to the District unit

of Youth Services and Sports department so that utilization of these assets for sports activities besides their proper upkeep can be ensured.