DC Jammu directs CEOs to act on complaints against private schools, stationary shops

Jammu Tawi, April 25:

Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa held a meeting with the Chief Education Officer, Jammu and his team in context with the complaints against private schools being received in the office of Deputy Commissioner, Jammu.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed the Chief Education Officer to ensure that all the complaints are enquired into by the special monitoring teams and reports are submitted in time.

The complaints that are being received on the EOC helpline are being forwarded to the Directorate of School Education regularly to ensure that necessary action is taken under the powers vested by the J&K School Education Act 2002.

The reports received based on the enquiries are also being forwarded to the Directorate of School Education for necessary action as per the provisions.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed SDMs to ensure timely and speedy disposal of grievances against private schools, received in their office.

They have been further directed to provide necessary assistance to the special monitoring teams constituted by the Chief Education Officer, Jammu.

The office of Deputy Commissioner, Jammu has been monitoring the complaints being received against the private schools and stationary shops for malpractices.

The Deputy Commissioner assured that legal action against the private schools found not complying with the provisions on the subject will be taken by the competent authority.