DC Jammu declares inter zonal district level sports Tournament open at Khel Gaon Nagrota

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, May 19: Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa today declared inter-zonal district level sports competition open here at Khel Gaon Nagrota being organised by Youth Services and Sports Department.

District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Sukh Dev Raj Sharma, Tehsildar Nagrota, Babu Ram along with other senior officers from concerned departments were present on the occasion.

It was informed that various sports activities would be conducted during the inter zonal district level sports tournament like volleyball Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Chess, Carrom Board etc in which youth drawn from different zones of the district participated in the competition.

The Deputy Commissioner, while speaking on the occasion, appreciated the Department of Youth Services and Sports for organising the sports activities and developing sportsmanship among the children so that they can be saved from drug addiction and other social evils.

The Deputy Commissioner said that many efforts have been made to deliver sports facilities up to Panchayat levels in the UT to channelize the energy of youth in the positive direction by encouraging activities through sports, education and drug de-addiction drives.

She exhorted that UT Administration is committed to provide better sporting facilities and infrastructure to the players of the UT so that they can perform better in the national and international competitions and bring laurels to J&K.

The Deputy Commissioner also interacted with the participants and motivated them for better performance in their respective sports.