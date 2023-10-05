DC Budgam initiates Upgradation & Renovation works of Sports Stadium Budgam

NL Corresspondent

Budgam, Oct 05: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Akshay Labroo today initiated the upgradation/ renovation work of Sports Stadium Budgam.

Besides students of various schools, District Youth Services and Sports Officer, District Information Officer, AEE R&B Budgam and other officers and officials of various departments were present.

Highlighting the beautification of whole Budgam town and various other projects which were earlier e-inaugurated by Lt. Governor, the DC said the facility would witness great sports enthusiasm wherein young sportspersons and school students will get an opportunity to polish their skills and showcase their talent.

He further said that the upgradation of infrastructure at Sports Stadium Budgam will foster a productive environment for people of the district to participate in diverse sports activities.

Acknowledging the pivotal role sports plays in community development, the DC emphasised the commitment to providing top-notch infrastructure for players.

The project aims to revitalize the stadium, creating a hub for sporting excellence and community engagement, he added

The phase-1 of this upgradation plan shall include laying of path tiles, modernising facilities such as fixing of cricket practice net, upgrading seating arrangements, renovation, painting of Walls and installation of 45 kva generator.

The DC expressed gratitude for the collective efforts and support from the community, locals and other concerned departments. He said that the refurbished sports stadium will serve as a catalyst for local talent to flourish on regional and national platforms.

The repair and renovation project reflects the LG administration's commitment to holistic development, emphasizing the role of sports in shaping a vibrant and strong community, the DC added.