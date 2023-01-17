DC Budgam inaugurates Ski Shop facility at Doodpathri

Says both Doodpathri & Yousmarg emerging fast as Winter Tourism

destinations

NL Corresspondent

Budgam, Jan 17: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, S F Hamid today visited tourist destination Doodpathri and

inaugurated a Ski Shop facility at Parhez Maidan for promotion of winter tourism.

Terming Doodpathri as one of the best winter tourism destinations, the DC said that both Doodpathri and

Yousmarg in Budgam are set for winter tourism in Kashmir.

He said among other facilities, Doodpathri has ATVs, Snow bikes, budgetary accommodation, home stays, ethnic

food and snow skiing facilities available.

The DC said that a calendar of activities including youth and winter festivals shall be held at Doodpathri for

promotion of tourist footfall round the year.

He said that the District Administration Budgam in a prompt and pro-active action, carried out Snow clearance

operations up to Doodhpathri and Yousmarg on war footing to ensure smooth to and fro connectivity to tourists.

He said that Budgam has tremendous tourism potential and adequate infrastructure has been created at all

destinations in the district. Besides, land has been identified at Doodpathri for installation of a tower for network

connectivity.

The DC said that more than 8 lac tourists visited Doodpathri last year and the expectation this year is that the

number will double.

He said focus is being given on the involvement of locals in all tourism related activities for employment and to give

boost to economic activities.

He said the aim is to promote sustainable and eco- friendly tourism at all destinations, while a major focus is being

given on sanitation and cleanliness at all places.

The DC was accompanied by CEO, DDA, SDM Khansahab and other officers and concerned officials.