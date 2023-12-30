DC Bandipora reviews works under JJM

Bandipora, DECEMBER 29: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad on Friday chaired a meeting of concerned officers to review the preparations for ensuing Republic Day-2024 (R-Day) celebrations.

The meeting discussed threadbare various arrangements to be put in place for smooth celebration of R-Day.

The DC reviewed department wise preparations and urged all the departments to complete all the preparations well in advance to avoid any last-minute confusion.

He also stressed the concerned to take all necessary measures for smooth and grand Republic Day celebrations.

Dr Owais urged the departments to work in coordination and ensure all required facilities at all venues.

The Education Department was directed to ensure arrangements for the cultural program on Republic Day eve.

The meeting was attended by ADDC Bandipora Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, ADC Bandipora Umar Shafi, ACR Bandipora Shabir Ahmad, Bandipora, DySP Bandipora, Tehsildar Bandipora Sheikh Tariq, and other officers from Police, Army, BSF, CRPF and other officials.