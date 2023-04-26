Dalmia Bharat delivers an all-round performance

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Dalmia Bharat Limited, (BSE: 542216, NSE: DALBHARAT), a leading cement manufacturing company, reported its consolidated financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. Commenting on the quarter gone by, Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director & CEO – Dalmia Bharat Limited, said, “I am tremendously proud of our people who have delivered an all-round financial performance alongside meeting the capacity expansion targets of the company. The industry leading volume and revenue growth of 15.9% and 20.0% YOY respectively, is a testament of clarity of our vision, strength of our brand and efficient business operations, all of which is well navigated by our strong leadership team”. Mahendra Singhi, Managing Director and CEO – Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited said, “I am pleased with our performance during the entire year of FY23. Our persistent efforts, on enhancing sustainability of our operations & rationalization of our operating costs, have enabled us to mitigate the adverse impact of inflation and deliver stable earnings performance.” He also mentioned that, “With robust demand outlook, steady cement prices and the peak of commodity price inflation behind us, we are expecting profitability to gradually improve from here on.”