Daily movement of fruit-laden trucks on Sgr-Jmu Highway ensured: Div Com

Srinagar, Sep 11: Traffic on Srinagar-Jammu national highway including fruit laden trucks will now ply uninterrupted on daily basis, a senior J&K official said on Monday.

The decision was taken after the improvement in the road conditions along the highway.

“The traffic on Srinagar-Jammu national highway including fruit laden trucks will now ply from both the ways after improvement in road conditions”, Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri told media persons in Srinagar.

Earlier the traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway was plying on a schedule of even odd type and one day the up convoy was being allowed to ply on the road and next day the down convoy was being allowed to move on the highway, he said.

Bidhuri said after a visit by the Chief Secretary and other officials on the highway after road condition considerably improved, they decided that the restrictions on the movement of vehicles including fruit laden trucks have been lifted.

“It is good news for fruit growers as trucks now can ply on the road without any restrictions on a daily basis”, he added.

He said following the attack on the CRPF Convoy at Lethpora on highway in 2019, a standard operating procedure (SOP) was designed for the movement of traffic along the highway.

He said the traffic in the other tube of the highway was stopped when a convoy of security was moving on the road. It was also implemented due to non-availability of a divider in the middle of the road, he added.

“Now, the security situation has significantly improved and security agencies will soon make a decision of allowing the civilian traffic during the forces movement after considering all aspects,” Bidhuri added.