Cyclone Michaung to trigger heavy rain in Odisha, to cross AP coast on Dec 5: IMD

Bhubaneswar, Dec 4 : The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Michaung' and is likely to cross the South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of December 5 with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph, the IMD said in a bulletin.



The system could result in heavy rains in most parts of southern Odisha and coastal region of the state, it said. The name Michaung (pronounced as migjaum) was suggested by Myanmar and it means strength or resilience.

The system which moved northwestwards with a speed of 5 kmph during the past six hours and intensified into a cyclonic storm lay centered at 5.30 am about 300 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 310 km southeast of Chennai, 440 km southeast of Nellore, 550 km south-southeast of Bapatla and 550 km southsoutheast of Machilipatnam, the weather agency said.

It is likely to continue to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach the westcentral Bay Of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4 forenoon.

“Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of December 5 as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph,” the bulletin said.



Under its impact, Odisha will experience light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over south coastal and adjoining south interior Odisha during December 4-6 with isolated very heavy rainfall over the same region on December 5.

“Under the influence of the system, rain may resume in Odisha on December 3 with its intensity increasing in the next three days,” an official at the Regional Metrological Centre, Bhubaneswar said, adding that light to moderate rain and thundershower may occur at a few places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapti, Ganjam at one or two places in districts of coastal Odisha, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal on Sunday.



The IMD issued Yellow Warning (be updated) as heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is likely at one or two places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam on December 4. Similarly, it said that light to moderate rain and thundershowers may also occur at many places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapti, Ganjam, Puri, at a few places in Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and at one or two places in remaining parts of the state.

For December 5, the IMD issued Orange warning (be prepared) and forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) may occur at one or two places in the five districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam.



It also issued Yellow Warning (be updated) and forecast heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is also likely at one or two places in Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Puri.



This apart, it forecast light to moderate rain and thundershower is expected at most places in south coastal Odisha, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur and at many places in south interior Odisha, north coastal Odisha and at a few places in north interior Odisha.



Meanwhile, the state government has put all the coastal and southern district collectors on alert and cancelled the leave of field workers under the Agriculture department.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till further notice as the sea condition will remain rough to very rough.



The IMD said that squally wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely from December 4 evening along and off Odisha coast (Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, and Jagatsinghpur), and gradually increase becoming 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph from December 5 evening for subsequent 12 hours.



It would gradually decrease thereafter. Also, strong surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph is likely over Malkangiri, Koraput and Rayagada districts on December 5.

All ports in Odisha have been asked to hoist distant cautionary signal I, the IMD said.



The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has cancelled 60 trains and set up a round-the-clock helpline for providing information and assistance to passengers.



According to officials, ECoR has planned for early restoration of train traffic and tracks if affected by the cyclone.



Disaster management cells have been opened at ECoR headquarters at Rail Sadan in Bhubaneswar and at the divisional headquarters in Visakhapatnam, Khurda Road and Sambalpur.



The arrangements have been made based on Met department predictions and previous experiences of disaster management, the ECoR said in a statement.

ECoR general manager Manoj Sharma has advised officials to remain alert and continuously monitor vulnerable locations for early mobilisation of resources for quick restoration of tracks, signalling systems and other installations.