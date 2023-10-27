Curious Case Of Italian Prime Minister Ending Her Relationship With TV Host Partner

BY ARUN KUMAR SHRIVASTAV

Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has announced the end of her nearly 10-year relationship with her partner, Andrea Giambruno, following explicit off-air remarks he made on a TV show. Giambruno, a TV host, faced controversy after his comments, including flirtatious remarks to a female colleague and lewd references to group sex, were broadcast on Striscia La Notizia.

In a social media post, Meloni expressed gratitude for the years spent together and acknowledged the divergent paths their lives had taken. She highlighted the importance of their daughter, Ginevra, and asserted resilience in the face of attempts to weaken her through attacks on her family.

Giambruno, 41, has not responded to Meloni's announcement or the controversy surrounding his off-air comments. This incident is not the first time he has courted controversy, as earlier remarks about avoiding rape sparked criticism.

Meloni's political allies, including Deputy Matteo Salvini and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, expressed support on social media. Meanwhile, Alessandro Zan, an MP supporting LGBTQ rights, called for Meloni to respect families that choose to stay together.

The creator of Striscia La Notizia, Antonio Ricci, suggested that Meloni would eventually appreciate the situation, while Mediaset's association with the late Silvio Berlusconi, accused of fostering a culture of sexism and machismo on Italian television, adds historical context to the controversy.

Meanwhile, a US police officer, who engaged in relationships with six co-workers, has broken her silence on the ensuing sex scandal, alleging that her superiors exploited her vulnerabilities for their sexual satisfaction. The sex scandal came to light in January and raged on in subsequent months, generating tons of press articles and prime time TV in the US.

Depicted as cop-gone-wild, Maegan Hall, the sole female officer dismissed in connection to the scandal at the La Vergne Police Department in Tennessee, has filed a federal lawsuit against the department, claiming she was groomed for sexual exploitation.

Hall, aged 24, was terminated in January after an internal investigation revealed that she, along with other male officers, had engaged in sexual activities during work hours and had subsequently denied these actions. The investigation disclosed that Hall had been involved in a sexual relationship with six officers, two of whom while on duty and inside city-owned property, implicating the police chief and two sergeants in the scandal.

In an interview with News Channel 5 Nashville, Hall revealed that she faced daily harassment and threatening messages, feeling terrorized. She is now suing the city in federal court, citing a hostile work environment. Hall contends that she faced pressure and coercion, emphasizing that she did express her refusal, but her superiors persisted. She claimed isolation, shunning, and blame, asserting that her supervisors took advantage of her vulnerabilities and mental health for their own gain and sexual pleasure.

Hall insisted that no woman should endure such abuse and stressed that her experience should never happen to anyone. She questioned where to turn when the chief of police is the harasser and how justice could be achieved when the entire system, including the chief, not only condoned but participated in such behaviour.

The La Vergne Police Department, which fired Hall along with four other officers and the police chief, issued a statement acknowledging the difficulty of the situation. Police Chief Burrell Davis emphasized that the actions of a few do not represent the department as a whole and expressed confidence in the ability of the remaining officers to rebuild trust in the community. The department is committed to diligently working towards restoring the honour and integrity of the organization.

Now that news of the workplace scandal has surfaced, Meagan's husband Jedidiah Hall remains committed to standing by her side.

Jedidiah's boss, Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin, expressed admiration for his resilience, stating, “I don't know how he's doing it; he's more of a man than I am. But he's determined to salvage his marriage.” (IPA Service)