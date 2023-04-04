Cummins announces investments of more than $1 billion

Agencies

Jammu Tawi: Cummins Inc has announced that in addition to recent investments in Fridley, the company is investing more than $1 billion across its U.S. engine manufacturing network in Indiana, North Carolina and New York. The investment will provide upgrades to those facilities to support the industry's first fuel agnostic engine platforms that will run on low carbon fuels, including natural gas, diesel and eventually hydrogen, helping decarbonize the nation's truck fleets today.

“The historic investments included in those pieces of legislation played a key role in our decision to manufacture products here in the U.S., creating more clean-tech jobs and positively impacting our communities,” Rumsey continued. “The electrolyzer production in Minnesota and investment in our Indiana, North Carolina and New York facilities are reflective of our dual path approach of advancing both engine-based and zero-emission solutions – an approach that is best for all of our stakeholders and our impact on the planet. We can't do this alone and are grateful for the continued partnership and collaboration with congressional leaders and the Biden Administration.” Cummins customers, including Walmart, Werner, Matheson, and National Ready Mix, among others, are beginning to test the very first engines of the fuel agnostic platform, the X15N. Walmart will receive the very first field test unit later in April to take part in the field test of this industry-first, 15-liter advanced engine platform running on renewable natural gas.

At the Fridley facility, Accelera by Cummins — Cummins' zero-emission technology brand – manufactures electrolyzers, which are a critical piece of the green hydrogen hydrogen economy. Hydrogen produced by electrolyzers can power hydrogen fuel cell vehicles as well as industrial processes like steel production. Building electrolyzers in Fridley is helping bring the supply chain for zero-emissions vehicles to the United States – particularly in heavy trucking industries – and is employing hundreds of workers in the area with good-paying jobs.