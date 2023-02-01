Cultural Activities Motivate Students to Achieve Excellence: LG

Artistic Disciplines Are Like Windows That Open Up To Infinite Universe Of Creativity For Youth: LG Sinha

Lt Governor inaugurates 36th Inter-University North Zone Youth Festival ‘Antarnaad’ at Jammu University

Music, dance, fine arts, theatre & literature encourage students to sharpen their thoughts and expand creative horizon: LG

Artistic expressions are source of intellectual inspiration. I want to see students transforming themselves as ‘Triveni’- a confluence of knowledge, science & art, a balanced personality with a sense of inquisitiveness, serene, peaceful and dynamic: LG

Jammu, January 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated 36th Inter-University North Zone Youth Festival ‘Antarnaad’ at University of Jammu today.

The 5-day long Youth festival is being organized by University of Jammu under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi.

The Lt Governor welcomed the participants from various Universities to J&K and underscored the need to provide more platforms like ‘Antarnaad’ to the youth to express themselves through art.

“Cultural and creative activities motivate students to achieve excellence, nurture the talents, ignite the minds and nourish the civilizational heritage for our future generations,” said the Lt Governor.

“Artistic disciplines are like windows that open up to infinite universe of creativity for youth. Music, dance, fine arts, theatre & literature encourage students to sharpen their thoughts and expand creative horizon,” he added.

The Lt Governor encouraged the youth to hone their artistic skills and inspire others with their creativity.

“Artistic expressions are source of intellectual inspiration. I want to see students transforming themselves as ‘Triveni’- a confluence of knowledge, science & art, a balanced personality with a sense of inquisitiveness, serene, peaceful and dynamic,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also highlighted the significant role of the Universities in nurturing the talent of the younger generation.

“The path to the prosperity of the society passes through educational institutions. Antarnaad, means the inner voice. Artistic disciplines will give our youth new insight for innovation, new inventions,” added the Lt Governor.

Our cultural history, lifestyle, social settings are all integrated. If Knowledge and Science is the body, then Art is the mind. It is the perfect harmony between the two that forms the very foundation of development of any nation, observed the Lt Governor.

“The National Education Policy, under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has redefined the entire education ecosystem. It fosters innovation & creativity and inspires students to participate in research & creative activities,” the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor also sought active participation of Universities from J&K and involvement of students in preparations for the ensuing G20 event in Jammu Kashmir.

Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, Jammu University and Dr. BS Sekhon, Joint Secretary (Youth Affairs & Sports), AIU briefed on the series of activities planned during the festival.

A souvenir of ‘Antarnaad’ was also released by the Lt Governor.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Dilbag Singh, DGP; Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Prof Bechan Lal, VC, Cluster University Jammu; Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary Higher Education; faculty members and students in large numbers attended the inaugural ceremony.