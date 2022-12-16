CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

NEW DELHI, Dec 16: The National Testing Agency on Friday said medical entrance examination NEET-UG will be conducted on May 7, 2023.
The second edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023, it announced.
“The schedule for all crucial exams has been announced this year in advance,” a senior NTA official added.
