CS stresses for online appointments in JK Hospitals

Chairs 12th Governing Body meeting of NHM

Srinagar, Jun 02 :

Dr Mehta maintained that the prior online appointments to patients are given in many premier hospitals in the country and the Department needs to bring their own system in sync with that to make the process of visiting a Hospital easier. He told them to adopt the simplest and efficient system available.

Chief Secretary also enjoined upon the officers to digitize the patient history and other legacy data so that the same is accessible round the clock. He said that the convergence of data from Health Care Institutions, Anganwadi centres and Educational Institutions could make a database inclusive of all health details from birth till date for each person. He urged them to make it an objective to ensure 100% digitization of health records of all the individuals here in the UT.

Moreover it was given out that the utilization of funds from the last 5 years from 2018-19 has seen progressive growth with each passing year. It was revealed that out of Rs 671.75 Cr amount of funds available in the year 2018-19, the percentage of utilization was 72%. The same increased to Rs 900.64 Cr in 2022-23 with percentage of utilization taking a quantum leap to reach 98.68% for the previous financial year.

