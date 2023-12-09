CS Reviews Progress Of Ongoing VBSY With DCs And District Prabharis

JAMMU, Dec 9: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today took first hand appraisal from the DCs and GoI appointed District Prabharis regarding the progress and participation of people in the ongoing nationwide Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) in the UT here.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles (UT Prabhari); Divisional Commissioner Kashmir/Jammu; Secretary, Mining; Secretary, Planning; DG, Planning; DG, E&S; SIO besides others.

During this meeting the Chief Secretary lauded the efforts of the Divisional and District administration for making this yatra successful till now. He impressed upon them to keep the momentum going and not let the enthusiasm of people down. He told them to make it vibrant by holding multiple activities at the venues.

Dulloo further impressed upon the concerned to reach out to all the vulnerable sections of the society and target for saturation of all the beneficiary oriented schemes. He asked them to cover all the Panchayats and display live drone presentations including the dissemination of publicity material among public to create ample awareness about government schemes and programmes.

He called upon the concerned district administrations to be prompt with updation of details in the portal. He even directed them to ensure that each activity envisaged under this yatra are practiced in each village and data fed into the portal. He asked for making the yatra interesting for all age groups including school children, women and old aged.

Dulloo also asked for insights from the concerned Deputy Commissioners and designated District Prabharis about the kind of activities carried out, demonstrations made and peoples participation in such activities. He advised the concerned agency to enhance the number of pilots for drone presentations besides stationing of VBSY vans at centralized locations in each village.

In his remarks the Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, GoI, Rohit Kansal, who is also UT Prabhari for J&K showed his satisfaction about the performance of J&K so far. He made out that the gap between the actual activities happening on ground and those uploaded on portal shall be lessened by making the exercise real time doing so on daily basis by each Deputy Commissioner.

Kansal also asked for participation of people especially school children in quizzes by simply scanning QR codes on the VBSY van. He even stressed on giving due attention towards highlighting the success stories during this yatra in both print and electronic media here.

In his presentation the Secretary, Planning, Piyush Singla threw light on different activities carried out from 15th of November, when the yatra was started here in the UT. It was given out that till date in 2516 Gram Panchayats around 10,47,500 people have participated till date among whom 8,42,955 took Sankalp pledge and 1,25,7625 were ‘Meri Kahani Meri Zubani' beneficiaries.

In addition it was revealed that 107 IEC vans are scheduled to cover all the panchayats here by visiting 2 panchayats each day. During the yatra around 1550 Ayushman Bharat Cards, 7224 Suraksha Bima Yojana, 1006 Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, 1908 Kisan Credit Cards besides thousands of other beneficiaries took benefit during the yatra period till date, as was added during this meeting.