CS review progress of projects, flagship schemes of Udhampur

Jammu Tawi, Sep 22: Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, conducted a comprehensive assessment of ongoing developmental projects and flagship initiatives across various sectors in Udhampur district today. This visit aimed to review the progress of projects funded through the Central Sponsored Schemes (CSS) and other development programs.

Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Saloni Rai, gave a detailed sector-wise presentation on the progress of ongoing projects and flagship schemes managed by various departments in the district. She also provided updates on major projects such as the Devika project, Yoga International Convention Centre in Mantalai, Chenani Sudhmahadev road (NH-244), NH-44, Udhampur to Chenani, and the Integrated Development of Tourist Facilities at Mantalai and Sudhmahadev.

Chief Secretary reviewed the status of ongoing projects, programs, flagship schemes, and financial progress for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 fiscal years in detail. Several departments, including Horticulture, National Rural Livelihood Mission, National Urban Livelihood Mission, Agriculture, Education, Health, Social Welfare, Animal Husbandry, Jal Shakti, JPDCL, SBM-G, Jal Jeevan Mission, PMGSY, PWD, and languishing projects, were discussed.

During the review of the Devika project, the UEED department was instructed to expedite the pending work, including restoration and house-to-house connections. The Education department was directed to rationalize teaching staff in government schools within a month.

Dr. Mehta emphasized the importance of ensuring that all eligible beneficiaries are covered by government schemes and called for effective coordination among departments at the grassroots level. District heads of various departments provided updates on their respective schemes and their current status.

The Labour and Employment department was tasked with creating a comprehensive database of unemployed youth in the district and ensuring that reasonable opportunities for self employment are provided to each one of them. The agencies responsible for the Integrated Development of Tourist Facilities in Mantalai were directed to complete their work within one month. Additionally, the Director of Tourism was instructed to develop a District Tourism plan. The revenue Department was asked to complete Geo referencing by the end of October 2023.

In the review of RDD sector projects, the ACD was asked to enhance coverage under MGNREGA and organize competitions related to Amrit Sarovar. The Traffic department was instructed to install CCTV cameras on the National Highway. District Sports officers were directed to organize games and activities at the panchayat, block, and district levels to promote participation.

The General Manager of DIC was tasked with facilitating unemployed youth in establishing their businesses in the district, while the DC was instructed to monitor the PM Poshan program in government schools.

Subsequently, the Chief Secretary interacted with BDC Chairpersons and DDC members and obtain feedback from PRIs.