CS proposes Common Application Form for all G2C services

“Identify Officers who lingers on G2C services without any valid reason”

Srinagar, Sept 12: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today while reviewing the functioning of the IT Department impressed upon its officers to work for adoption of Common Application Form (CAF) for all the citizen centric online services offered by different Departments of the UT.

Chief Secretary urged for bringing simplicity and user friendliness to the public, there should be a common format for applying for different services. He enjoined upon them to adopt the same forthwith without any delay for making services readily available to the public.

He made out that the UT is going to have a single database of its citizens in future that would make the authentication of data more easy and efficient. He asked them to ensure that a single sign-on is required for availing different services which are currently offered by diverting applicants to different URLs.

Dr Mehta further underscored the need for quality assessment of all the 1033 services offered by the government to its citizens. He directed the CEO, JaKeGA to complete the task within a week including more than 900 services offered on the Mobile Dost application.

Regarding the timely delivery of services to the public, the Chief Secretary stressed on integrating all the relevant services with the PSGA Auto-appeal system so that any delay made beyond specified deadlines are auto-escalated. He directed messages to applicants indicating expected timelines for completion of service.

He instructed them to integrate all the relevant services on e-unnat portal with RAS and Digi-locker so that the certificates can be easily accessed and feedback is obtained on a regular basis. Moreover it was directed to integrate services with e-TAAL portal of NIC for real-time updation of transaction data to assess e-service delivery penetration in the UT. He called for creation of a UT Dashboard for monitoring performance of all the Departments in delivery of services as per the set timelines.

Importantly, Mehta instructed for identification of officers/officials who keep the applications lingering for days unnecessarily and return the applications without adequate reasons at the last moment to avoid escalation for taking appropriate action against them. He also asked to take regular review of rejected and reverted applications by the concerned Administrative Secretaries. He called for proper use of data available under five verticals of CCTNS including data of Courts, FSL, Police Stations, Prisons and Prosecution for eradicating crime from J&K.

The Chief Secretary also enjoined upon the officers to finalize the applications for digital urban surveillance and digital DPRs. He maintained that both are very crucial for arresting the malpractices and should be rolled out immediately. He also laid stress on bringing the identified far-off villages on the 4G mobile connectivity by accelerating the process of installation of BSNL towers there before the end of this year.