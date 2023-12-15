CS looks into harnessing of hydropower potential of J&K

Jammu Tawi, Dec 14: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today looked into the harnessing of the hydropower potential of the UT going on through different agencies here besides going into different aspects of Rehabilitation & Resettlement plan framed for the Project Affected Families (PAFs).

The meetings were attended by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Jal Shakti Department; Principal Secretary, Forests; Principal Secretary, PWD; Principal Secretary, PDD; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Secretary, Revenue; Secretary, DMRR&R; Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar; Representatives of NHPC; JKPDC and CVVPL besides other concerned officers.

During this meeting the Chief Secretary went into detail about the potential of power on the two important river basins of Chenab and Jhelum. He took insights into the extent of work done so far on the Hydroelectric projects (HEPs) under execution on both these rivers here in the UT.

Dulloo also asked about the civil and electromechanical works completed on these power projects and the time required for bringing them into operation. He directed for hiking the pace of the projects being under execution so that these are completed on time. He even enquired from them about any bottlenecks faced in execution of these projects so that these are resolved at an earliest.

He also stressed on building the capacity of the locals to let them have greater roles and responsibilities to earn their livelihoods. He told them to both furthering the basic facilities towards better and providing them the skill sets that would enhance their chances of getting gainfully employed in the market.

It was given out during this meeting that the completion of the projects is going to add about 3043 MW till November, 2026. It was revealed that the four mega projects under execution currently includes Pakal Dul HEP (1000 MW), KiruHEP (624 MW), Kwar HEP (540 MW), Kirthai-II HEP (930 MW) on Chenab basin. The meeting also reviewed smaller projects like Parnai HEP (38 MW), Karnah HEP (12 MW), New Ganderbal HEP (93 MW) and Lower Kalnai HEP (48 MW) which are going to be completed in a span of two years, the meeting was informed.

It was further made out that out of the 18000 MW potential of hydropower, 15000 MW has been identified on the river basins of J&K.It was given out that more projects are under DPR and feasibility study stages and are going to be taken up for execution in months ahead.

Later on in another meeting the Chief Secretary took note of the Rehabilitation & Resettlement Plan for the 850 MW Ratle HEP. He impressed upon the officers to suitably compensate the Project Affected Families (PAFs) and those losing their shops or agricultural lands in this project. He also stressed on rehabilitating them beforehand so that none of them faces any hardships.

The meeting was also apprised that the plan includes transportation charges, scholarships for students, assistance for artists, subsistence allowance, pension for vulnerable persons, training facilities for youth besides infrastructure upgradation like establishment of different facilities like hospital, model school, community centre, street lighting, roads, waste management facilities and raising of other common utilities for the people of this area.