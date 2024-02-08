CS Led Committee Approves AAP For Key Agri Schemes

JAMMU, Feb 8: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today chaired the UT level committee meetings called for giving approval to the Annual Action Plans (AAP) of some of the key Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) for development of Agriculture and Horticulture sectors here in the UT.

Besides the Principal Secretary, APD and Principal Secretary, Finance, the meeting was attended by MD, HADP; Secretary, RDD; DG, Codes; DG Resources and HoDs of the Agriculture Department who also happen to be the Mission Directors of these schemes for J&K.

While taking note of the components included in each scheme, the Chief Secretary maintained that these schemes are meant to enhance the overall productivity and quality of crops thereby substantially increasing the returns for the farmers. He remarked that the timely interventions on part of the department could aid in meeting the objectives in a time-bound manner.

He called for regular monitoring and evaluation of these schemes at higher level so that the bottlenecks if any are removed instantly. He also advised for inter-department coordination for smooth implementation of these schemes here in the UT.

Dulloo also stressed upon making the scheme benefits readily available to the prospective beneficiaries by simplifying the procedures. He also called for making necessary amendments as per the guidelines, wherever required, for orienting these with the interests of farmers here.

The Principal Secretary, APD, Shailendra Kumar informed the meeting about the monitoring mechanism put in place by the department for achieving the targets on time. He also made out that the department has ironed out certain complications for the applicants based on their feedback.

He also threw light on the overall picture of the implementation of these schemes here besides the measures the department is contemplating to enhance the outcomes for each such scheme under implementation in the UT.

The respective Mission Directors presented the performance made in each scheme during the ensuing financial year. They also unveiled the AAP for the financial year 2024-25.

It was given out that under for CSS Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) funds to the tune of Rs 13.21 Cr were released by central government for different projects like RKVY- Normal, Agriculture Machinization, Soil Health Fertility, Rainfed Area Development (RAD),Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) and Agroforestry.

The outcomes of the scheme includes distribution of one crore vegetable seedlings among farmers, installation of borewells, bower systems. Similarly 230 clusters had been established for promotion of organic farming under PMKVY and distribution of 41 water lifting devices, 82 vermi compost units, 252 apiculture hives has also been done under RAD.

The meeting also held deliberations about the AAP under RKVY 2024-25. It was apprised that the AAP amounting to Rs 63.03 Cr has been laid for the next financial year. This includes Rs 6.51 Cr for RKVY- Normal, Rs 22.45 Cr for Agriculture Machinization, Rs 2.38 Cr for Soil Health Fertility, Rs 2.10 Cr for Rainfed Area Development (RAD),Rs 6.71 Cr for PKVY and Rs 18.75 Cr for Per Drop More Crop besides allocations for other sub-projects of this scheme.

The outcomes of the scheme includes 15-20% increase in production of vegetables and availability of 3.65 Cr vegetable seedlings, distribution of 82,846 quintals of quality seeds, assured irrigation, employment generation, gender-friendly machinery, better utilisation of Natural resources, better marketing and better returns by reducing distress sale among farmers besides dozens of other benefits accruing to them.

The meeting also discussed the projections made under the Saffron Mission, Bamboo Mission, Krishannoti Yojana, ATMA, and the Mission for Integrative Development of Horticulture (MIDH). It was said that the AAP proposed under MIDH for 2024-25 is Rs 60.00 Cr.

The meeting also discussed the projects initiated on increasing the product of Saffron, honey besides other niche crops in the UT. It also deliberated upon establishment of two Centres of Excellence in Horticulture with the help of Netherland here besides the impact of HADP among other farmer oriented schemes implemented in J&K.