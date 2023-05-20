CS Launches Various IT Initiatives For Integration Of Services With Digi Locker And Umang App

SRINAGAR, MAY 20: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta launched the integration of different services offered by Government Departments with online platform Umang and Digilocker.

Those who were present at this launch event includes Commissioner Secretary, GAD; Commissioner Secretary, IT; Secretary Health and many other concerned officers and officials.

On the occasion the Chief Secretary recalled that over the past 2 years the UT has made big strides towards digital transformation and has launched ‘Digital Jammu & Kashmir' programme in mission mode aiming at empowering its citizens by providing quality service delivery to them that also at the comforts of their homes. Dr Mehta reiterated the Government commitment to ‘Zero Tolerance to Corruption' and provision of all G2C services at the doorstep without need for visiting Government offices. He underscored the need to facilitate accessibility of services at a single place.

Dr Mehta called these initiatives true empowerment of general public as these would give them unhindered and round the clock access to services from any part of the globe. He advised the Department to carry on the momentum so that all the services are integrated with these platforms for the ease of general public. He also insisted on integration of all services with RAS and Auto-appeal for quality and timely delivery to public. Dr Mehta remarked that as far as carrying government offices in the pockets UMANG is envisaged to act as a master application, which integrates major government services from various sectors on Mobile Platform thereby transforming these devices into portable offices.

The application enables users to access e-Government Services and facilitates a one-stop-solution to avail verified government services. 31 Services of J&K have been on boarded and 11 central services (AICTE, BBPS, Mera Ration &Vahan) can also be availed by the citizens of J&K. The 06 Services which were integrated with Umang App include those offered by the Power Development Department namely New Connection, Change of Name, Change of ownership, Change of Category and Track Status.

Twelve services offered by different Departments were integrated with online platform DigiLocker. These include 02 services of Health Department like Age Certificate, Fitness Certificate; 02 services of Revenue Department namely Record of Rights and PSP Certificate and 08 services of Housing & Urban Development Department namely Registration Certificate of Shops & Commercial Establishments, Municipal Limit Certificate, Trade Fair Permission, Mobile Tower Permission, Street Vendor Licence, Dairy Licence, Road Cutting permission and Pet Dog Registration Certificate.

Regarding these IT initiatives it was termed that the vision of Digital Jammu and Kashmir is to enhance the efficiency, effectiveness, transparency and equity in the delivery of Public Services thereby empowering the citizens, by leveraging the power of digital and emerging technologies for the welfare of masses.