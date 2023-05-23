CS launches revamped J&K Portal with latest features

Srinagar, May 22: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Monday launched the revamped UT portal, a single window platform for integrated delivery of information and services by various Government Departments with latest features in presence of Commissioner Secretary, IT, Prerna Puri.

Dr Mehta praised the IT Department and the NIC for creating this inclusive platform offering both the services and information as well.

During the launch it was revealed that the goal of this portal is to provide holistic information about J&K to the citizens of the country. The core functionalities provided by the portal relate to Government structure in the UT, budget, key notifications, government schemes, key functionaries, important institutions, news feed, social media and emergency contacts etc. It also provides transactional government services for citizens, business establishments and overseas people.

The various sections/features of the portal include the profile of the UT and is available in three languages viz; English, Urdu and Hindi. It also contains the links to departments and all districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Important links to some important websites like LG Office, GAD, J&K Police, Fire & Emergency Services, Traffic Police, SKIMS, EDI, JKPSC, JKSSB, e-Unnat, e-Gov Initiatives, Mobile Apps, Educational Institutions, Citizen Services, Tenders & Advertisement are available on the portal.

The Explore J&K section contains the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir and the site can be explored for Handicrafts, Tourism, Arts & Culture, Horticulture, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine etc.

It was also revealed that the Portal has been made 100% complaint with National e-Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA) Guidelines of DARPG and includes list of Districts with contact details of District Magistrates and senior officials besides facility to log ‘Grievances/ Complaints' on the Portal.

During this event the CS also launched on boarding of 16 schemes of Agriculture Production Department (10), Social Welfare Department (4) and Mission Youth (2) on the ‘myScheme' portal, an exclusive web portal for all the beneficiary oriented schemes and welfare programmes offered by the government.

Some of these schemes include Integrated Sheep Development Scheme, Kisan Credit Card, RKVY, PM KISAN, National Agriculture Market, Sub-mission on Agriculture Mechanization, Residential School for Blinds, Nari Niketans, Bal Ashrams, Finance Assistance to Child Victims of violence, Rise Together, and Spurring Entrepreneurship Initiative etc.