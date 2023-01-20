CS launches Online Services for migrants, employees

SRINAGAR, JANUARY 19: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today launched five services developed by the

National Informatics Centre (NIC) for the migrants registered with Department of Disaster Management, Relief

Rehabilitation & Reconstruction (DMRRR) and retiring government employees, seeking ‘No Demand Certificate

(NDC)’ from the Estates Department.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, IT and Information Department; Secretary, GAD; Secretary,

DMRRR; Directors of Estates Kashmir/Jammu; Scientists from NIC and many other concerned officers.

Some of the officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

Dr Mehta stressed upon the officers to bring quality and promptness in the availability and delivery of all of the

services. He enjoined upon them that any undue delay would be unacceptable. He remarked that the main objective

for offering various services in online mode to public is their easy accessibility, timely delivery and transparency.

He maintained that when most of the services are provided online to public, the need is to integrate them with

Auto-appeal system so that the same are provided within the period envisaged in the Public Services Guarantee Act.

He observed that integration of relevant services with the auto-appeal facility would be a game changer in real sense

and bring about utmost responsibility and accountability among the serving departments.

He urged the IT Department to set targets for itself for integration of these services with auto-appeal system and

RAS, besides on boarding them on platforms like e-UNNAT, Service Plus and DigiLocker. He applauded them for

performing yeoman’s job by bringing about an IT revolution for taking the administration at the doorsteps of people.

He directed them to sensitize the officials on ground to be the facilitators and friends of common people.

On the occasion it was said that all the services launched today have been developed by the scientists of local

chapter of NIC and are integrated with RAS for seeking feedback from theapplicants. It was further given out that the

services include offering No Demand Certificate (NDC) to retiring government employees from the Estates

Department and other important certificates namely Income, Resident of Backward Area (RBA), Migrant, and

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificates in favour of the migrant population of the UT.

All these services are going to bring ease and respite to thousands of applicants throughout the length and breadth

of the UT, as was ascertained during this meeting.