CS launches J&K Day celebrations at 41st IITF at Pragati Maidan

NEW DELHI, Nov 23: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today launched the celebrations in order to celebrate Jammu & Kashmir day at 41st India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan.

Dr Mehta, who was the chief guest on the occasion, along with the other officers were given a detailed visit to the JK pavilion where different stalls were put up for display.

While interacting with the visitors at the fair, Dr Mehta urged them to visit J&K as the region has numerous scenic spots and destinations dotted across the length and breadth of the Union Territory. The fair started on November 14 and will conclude on 27th November.

People from across the globe thronged the J&K Pavilion where the artefacts displayed by the artisans were put to the exhibition depicting the talent of indigenous art and craft of J&K having which has won the admiration worldwide.

The visitors were in all praise for the cultural feast presented by the Handicrafts and Handloom Department at Pragati Maidan Amphi Theatre. As many as eleven government departments and corporations including Agricultural, Horticulture, Agro Industries, JKI, JK Minerals and others had set up their stalls in the fair to showcase their products.

Jammu and Kashmir remains the main focus of the visitors every year in the 14 day long India International Trade Fair. The fair has assumed status of an iconic event and the participation through the J&K pavilion is a distinctive feature in the fair.

The Department of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir had put a special focus on GI-certified products in the current Trade Fair besides a live demonstration of crafts was kept on display in the event through the master craftsmen from School of Designs Kashmir.Managing Director JKTPO, Khalid Jahangir while giving inaugural speech, appreciated the audience for taking time out of their busy schedule for visiting JK Pavilion and watching cultural show at JK UT Day celebrations.

Director Handicrafts & Handloom Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah briefed the chief guest about the departmental initiatives to provide a stimulus to the handicraft industry for extending enhanced business opportunities to the artisans and weavers.

Meanwhile, Dr Mehta chaired the Executive Council meeting of the Council for Rehabilitation of Widows, Orphans, Handicapped & Old Persons (Victims of Militancy) established by Social Welfare Department (SWD), J&K.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Home; Commissioner Secretary, SWD; Executive Director, Rehabilitation Council; representative from Department of Planning along with other concerned officers.

Dr Mehta enquired from the Council about its performance during previous year. He impressed upon them to accelerate the seeding of beneficiary accounts with Aadhar numbers. He directed them to complete the task within a month.

The Chief Secretary enjoined upon the Council that their work is of paramount importance. He asked them to provide timely assistance to all the victims and take all measures to rehabilitate them well.

He stressed on saturating the distribution of tricycles among all the Specially Abled Persons (SAP) as per the directions of the Lieutenant Governor of the UT. He directed that all the youth taken to different parts of the country under ‘WatankoJano’ programme should be facilitated in every manner and their stay made comfortable at every city they visit.

During the Council meeting, it was revealed that an action plan of Rs 8.35 Cr has been formulated for the year 2022-23 for coverage of 6800 beneficiaries. It was stated that its components consists of pension of Rs 1000/month to widows, old aged persons and Specially Abled Persons besides marriage assistance of Rs 40000 to young widows or grown up daughters.

The meeting was also informed that the Council proposes to provide Motorized Tricycles to all the remaining registered 2700 cases of SAPs during the year as per the directions of the Lieutenant Governor. It was further informed that under ‘WatankoJano’ sponsored by Ministry of Home Affairs, GoI the Council is going to take about 500 children from its orphanages, Balashrams/Narineketan of the Department to cities like Mumbai, Lucknow, Jaipur, Hyderabad etc.