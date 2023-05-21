CS launches G-20 Quiz, Photo Contest on ‘My Gov Portal’

Srinagar, May 20: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Saturday launched the open quiz and photo competition about “G20 in Jammu and Kashmir” on the MyGov portal here in presence of Commissioner Secretary, IT, Prerna Puri.

Both these competitions are available on the Jammu & Kashmir web portal that could be accessed by logging on to www.jk.mygov.in and going to the active link of the competition there from.

Dr Mehta called these initiatives a way of celebrating the prestigious international event happening under the presidency of our country. He encouraged all residents of UT, especially the students, to participate in these contests to gain knowledge about this big forum and the local customs, traditions and locales.

On the occasion it was given out that the main objective of holding the quiz is to focus on the various aspects of G20 in Jammu and Kashmir and the questions can range from Culture, Tradition, Tourism and IT Initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir. Further, it is aimed at promoting G20 awareness and its understanding among the citizens.

It can also foster critical thinking skills amongst students by asking challenging questions that require them to think deeply about important summits thereby broadening their horizons, igniting their passion for global affairs, and providing valuable experiences.

After completion of the Quiz participant will get a certificate of participation also.

Regarding the G20 Photo Competition the participants have to submit photographs capturing G20 landscapes in J&K in a creative way to capture the essence and impact of this important international event. The photographs can have specific categories like cultures, traditions, tourism or people and relevance to the G20.

Each photo entry should include a maximum of one photograph with caption, location and date inscribed in it. It should be less than 5 MB and downloadable in JPG format only. The entry should be original and should not have been previously published in any print or digital media without any copyrighted or trademarked images and logos and need to be submitted on MyGov portal till 22nd June 2023.