CS launches CoE for imparting training in Cyber Security

JAMMU : Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta launched the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Cyber Security established by the IT Department in collaboration with National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), J&K. The Centre is slated to be a learning Centre for the officers/officials of the government to know about the latest trends and techniques for ensuring important cyber security of official web portals and websites. On the occasion the Chief Secretary enjoined upon the IT Department to make the training mandatory for the employees of the Department besides creating separate modules for imparting the basic level training to all the employees designated by the departments and a high level skill course for the technically proficient people who would look after the cyber security of government websites and its portals. Dr Mehta also stressed on making best use of this centre by providing requisite training to the government workforce for the safety of all the cyber assets in view of increased risk and vulnerability. He asked them to keep upgrading the skills of the employees with advancement in technology and techniques. Commissioner Secretary, IT, Prerna Puri during the event also apprised that the centre is taking 60 officers/officials each as first batch in Jammu and Srinagar campuses of the NIELIT for their 15-day training/capacity building programme in cyber security. She also maintained that more such batches are going to be given training in the centre in the days a head to enhance the security of our websites and data available over the internet.

She also revealed that the training course would cover significant topics like cyber crimes, network security, cyber hygiene, cyber forensics, mobile & end user security, Web security & Information security audit etc. She also made out that at the end of the training the trainees would be evaluated about their learning and aptitude gained during this programme. It was further given out that the successfully trained personnel shall be able to protect the computer systems and networks from cybersecurity attacks, characterize privacy, legal and ethical issues of information security, identify vulnerabilities critical to the information assets of an organization.

They shall also be able to understand the employability of security controls for confidentiality and integrity of systems and networks, propose solutions including development, modification, and execution of incident response plans, besides applying critical thinking and problem-solving skills to detect cyber attack.