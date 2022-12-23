CS for intensification of efforts to clean all villages

Jammu Tawi,, Dec 22: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar
Mehta Thursday emphasised upon all the concerned to
intensify their efforts to clean all the villages and ensure
proper hygiene in all habitations.
Mehta impressed upon the officers to follow a simplified
model of waste collection from doorsteps of households,
creating the material handling facilities and then disposal
of the same in a scientific manner.
He advised them to create segregation facilities for a
cluster of nearby villages if not feasible for a single
village. He told them to sensitize the people about the
cleanliness of their surroundings and also penalize
those found littering around undesirably.
The Commissioner Secretary, RDD asked all the Deputy
Commissioners to complete the tendering process
forthwith. She told them to increase their numbers with
respect to villages falling in Aspiring, Rising and Model
category.
She stressed on making every village ODF+ in coming
months for the same is within target after the given
infrastructure is created in each Panchayat.
The meeting was informed that the agency for collection
of Solid Waste has been identified in all the districts with
an allied financial model for its sustainability. District
Sanitation Committees has been constituted also. It was
made out that around 1512 villages had achieved the
ODF+ status already besides more than 7000 kgs of
legacy waste disposed off in the UT villages with the
participation of 197838 individuals.
Moreover the meeting was apprised that around 6009
Community Composit Pits, 804 segregation sheds,
42424 Soak pits/Leach pits, 15607 drainage facilities,
1102 Grey Water Management (GWM) systems have
been created in villages in addition to 455616 individual
household assets for SWM and GWM under the Swachh
Bharat Mission Grameen throughout the length and
breadth of J&K.