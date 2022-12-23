CS for intensification of efforts to clean all villages

Jammu Tawi,, Dec 22: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar

Mehta Thursday emphasised upon all the concerned to

intensify their efforts to clean all the villages and ensure

proper hygiene in all habitations.

Mehta impressed upon the officers to follow a simplified

model of waste collection from doorsteps of households,

creating the material handling facilities and then disposal

of the same in a scientific manner.

He advised them to create segregation facilities for a

cluster of nearby villages if not feasible for a single

village. He told them to sensitize the people about the

cleanliness of their surroundings and also penalize

those found littering around undesirably.

The Commissioner Secretary, RDD asked all the Deputy

Commissioners to complete the tendering process

forthwith. She told them to increase their numbers with

respect to villages falling in Aspiring, Rising and Model

category.

She stressed on making every village ODF+ in coming

months for the same is within target after the given

infrastructure is created in each Panchayat.

The meeting was informed that the agency for collection

of Solid Waste has been identified in all the districts with

an allied financial model for its sustainability. District

Sanitation Committees has been constituted also. It was

made out that around 1512 villages had achieved the

ODF+ status already besides more than 7000 kgs of

legacy waste disposed off in the UT villages with the

participation of 197838 individuals.

Moreover the meeting was apprised that around 6009

Community Composit Pits, 804 segregation sheds,

42424 Soak pits/Leach pits, 15607 drainage facilities,

1102 Grey Water Management (GWM) systems have

been created in villages in addition to 455616 individual

household assets for SWM and GWM under the Swachh

Bharat Mission Grameen throughout the length and

breadth of J&K.