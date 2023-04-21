CS conducts Srinagar tour, directs for accelerating pace of work to meet deadlines

SRINAGAR : In order to take stock of developmental works being carried out in view of hosting G-20 at Srinagar and preparations for Eid-ul-Fitr, the Chief Secretary, DrArun Kumar Mehta today conducted an extensive tour of the Srinagar city to make on spot appraisal of ongoing developmental works.

The Chief Secretary was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; Commissioner SMC & CEO Srinagar Smart City; VC Lakes Conservation and Management Authority; Chief Engineer Srinagar Smart City Ltd and other officers from Line Departments besides from Police and Traffic departments. During the tour, the Chief Secretary visited IG Road, Jhelum Riverfront Development Project, Residency Road, Maulana Azad Road, Gupkar Junction, Boulevard Footpath, Nishat Garden precinct, Northern Foreshore Road including cycle track, Shalimar Canal and Dargah Hazratbal Shrine. Dr. Mehta while taking stock of the works carried out at all these locations directed the concerned officers to further accelerate the pace of work and ensure completion of all these projects within fixed deadlines. He also directed to make all necessary arrangements for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr festival including sanitation, cleaning, traffic management etc.

Reviewing the progress of Dal Lake cleansing at Nishat precinct, the Chief Secretary directed the VC, LC&MA to expedite the Houseboat sewerage connections and cleanliness of remaining patches of Dal with special focus on shoreline. He also directed him to start water sports activities in Hazratbal basin by 15th of May. The VC, LC&MA apprised the Chief Secretary that the EOI is being floated by I&FC and Tourism Departments shortly. He further revealed that the activities identified for water sports include Waterpark, Jet skies, Zorbing balls, Parasailing etc. Later, Dr Mehta visited Hazratbal Shrine where he gave necessary directions to the concerned officers for face-lifting of compound wall and other make-over works for the comfort of the devotees.