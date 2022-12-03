CS bats for making Agri-allied sector attractive and lucrative

Jammu Tawi, Dec 02: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta Friday impressed upon the officers of agriculture and allied sector to make the agriculture sector more attractive and remunerative with attractive economic returns for farmers.

He called for a multi pronged strategy as the sector is going through large scale interventions to increase farmers’ income manifold and be more profitable.

He added that to achieve better results on ground, the department has to work in mission mode to facilitate farmers in such a way that he would sustain beyond government support at the end of five years or so.

He called upon the concern that J&K should become a role model as an UT.

He said any scheme becomes successful only if it is implemented well on the ground and added that there should be continuity for the implementation of these agricultural interventions on ground with clear withdrawal strategy so that farmers will reap maximum benefits even after external support winds up for them.

Earlier, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dullo made a detailed presentation on envisioning robust growth in agriculture and allied sectors in the Union Territory of J&K.

The meeting discussed development of seed and seed multiplication chain in PPP, promotion of niche crops in J&K, farm mechanization and automation in detail while deliberating over interventions, output, and outcome in particular sectors.

While summing up the discussion, it was informed that with the infusion of Rs 5013 crore, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is projected to increase from Rs 37559 Crore/year (2.02%) to 65701 Crore/year at 11.08%.

It was given out that livelihood would be secured for 13 lakh farm families with additional SDGP of R 28,142 cr/year. Similarly, 18,861 additional enterprises would be created to generate additional 2.88 lakh jobs and skill development for over 2.5 lakh persons to be trained in agri-skills.