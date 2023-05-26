CS appreciates team work for successful conduct of G20 meeting

SRINAGAR : Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today appreciated hard work of all officers including Administrative Secretaries and Police officers under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor for their commendable role in making the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting held during May 22-24 at Srinagar a grand success.

Dr Mehta remarked that all the officers and departments had put in their best foot forward for smooth conduct of this event. He said that the breath taking locations coupled with exemplary hospitality has made its mark. He stated that it is obvious that the elaborate arrangements made for such an international event demands great effort and synergy which the administration from top to bottom demonstrated here superbly. He further added that people of J&K have few to match when demonstrated that when it comes to hospitality. He thanked all elected representatives of Municipal Bodies, PRIs, Mayors, DDC Chaipersons, various organizations, Civil Societies, Universities, Colleges, Educational Institutions, prominent persons and above all people for their positive role.

He also thanked all DCs and SSPs and their teams for their efforts. He specially thanked ACS Home team led by DGP; Special DG, CID; Principal Secretary, R&B; ADGP, Security; ADGP, Jammu and Kashmir; Divisional Commissioners; Commissioner Secretary, Floriculture; Secretary, Tourism; Secretary, Youth Services & Sports; Municipal Commissioner Srinagar and all other officers for their valuable contributions.





He observed J&K has moved into an era of prosperity and development which has enabled it to hold such an international event. The Chief Secretary said that holding of the event would facilitate many other such national and international events.

Dr Mehta enquired from all the officers about their experience during the meeting. He said that feedback from the event would definitely help us in making even better arrangements next time. He thanked them for their untiring efforts during past few weeks for making excellent arrangements and noted that the role played by hundreds of employees from different departments would be remembered and act as a barometer for times to come.