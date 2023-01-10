CRPF to provide arms training to VDGs in J&K

New Delhi, Jan 9: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will provide weapons training to village defence

guards or VDC members in Jammu and Kashmir so that they are able to better counter a terrorist attack, officials

said on Monday.

The “final contours” of the training schedule, variety of arms to be included and number of participants will

be decided in due course of time, they said.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has recently started reissuing weapons to village defence guards

(VDGs), earlier known as village defence committees (VDCs), following the Dhangri incident in Rajouri district in

which seven people were killed. The VDGs comprise local village volunteers.

VDGs have also been activated along the India-Pakistan International Border (IB) in Jammu, Samba and

Kathua districts, they said.

“The CRPF will provide weapons training to the village defence guards so that they can act as a line of

defence in case of a terrorist attack. The modalities of this new proposal are still being planned,” a senior CRPF

officer said.

The volunteers will also be trained in basic physical combat exercise, if required, he said.

The development comes following the twin terror attacks in Dhangri village in Rajouri district last week, in

which seven people, including two children, were killed and 11 others injured.

A high-level panel of security and administration officials have also decided to deploy 18 fresh companies of

the CRPF, comprising about 1,800 personnel, in Rajouri and Poonch for strengthening the security grid following this

attack.

The force, as per the officer, may also be asked to render a variety of internal security duties in the Jammu

region keeping in mind the emerging terror challenges and the much-anticipated elections in Jammu and Kashmir,

which was bifurcated into Union territories following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

The J and K administration has asked the VDGs to remain vigilant in view of the upcoming Republic Day

celebrations, amid fears that terrorists may disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the Jammu region, officials said.

They were asked to ensure that the areas remain peaceful and effectively thwart the evil designs of anti-

social and anti-national elements, the officials added.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has started reissuing weapons to the VDGs, earlier known as Village

Defence Committees (VDCs), following the Dhangri incident.

Meanwhile, security forces continued their search operations in Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts for a

second consecutive day on Monday to clear the region of over ground workers (OGWs) and militants, officials said.

In several areas in Kishtwar and Doda, house-to-house searches were conducted, they said.

A search operation in Rajouri district has been going on for the past seven days to trace the terrorists

involved in the Dhangri attack, the officials said.