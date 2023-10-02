CRPF jawan mysteriously dies of bullet injury in Kot Bhalwal jail

Jammu Tawi, Oct 1: A head constable of Central Reserve Police Force on Sunday allegedly died of bullet injury in mysterious circumstances inside Kot Bhalwal Jail in Gharota area here in the city outskirts.

Police said that the jawan identified as Rakesh Kumar, resident of Mukundgarh, district Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, who had recently resumed his duty after leave, was found dead due to a bullet injury in the jail premises.

“On hearing a gunshot early this morning, the security personnel were on alert and came out of their barracks. They found the jawan lying in a pool of blood at the main entrance of the high security jail and his service rifle (Ak-47) was lying nearby him,” they added.

As per preliminary investigation, police said that it is suspected to be a suicide but exact reason will be ascertained only after the investigation is completed.