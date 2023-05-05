CRPF Inspector dies after falling from cliff in Rajouri

Rajouri, May 05: An officer of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) lost his life after he fell from a cliff during an operational area domination patrol in the village of Sunderbani in the Rajouri district.

The deceased Inspector has been identified as Sunil Kumar (37), a resident of Patna and belonged to CRPF 122 Battalion. He was part of CRPF companies that have been deployed as an additional force in Rajouri and Poonch districts after the January 1 Dhangri attack, an official told.

Officials said that during the operational duty and long-range patrol in Mohra Larya of Bhajwal village in Sunderbani, the officer slipped from the cliff and fell into a gorge.

He was taken out of the gorge and rushed to sub-district hospital Sunderbani by other CRPF and police personnel but was declared brought dead.