CRPF gets hi-tech CSR Vehicle to fight militancy

This vehicle will ensure zero collateral damage, can go 50 feet high to kill terrorist: DIG (Ops), Alok Avasthy

Umaisar Gull Ganie

Srinagar, Mar 02: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has inducted a bomb/bulletproof armoured vehicle also known as CSRV (critical situation response vehicle) to fight militancy in Kashmir.

Officials told that bullet-proof vehicles, wall-through radars and drones are some of the new gadgets inducted by CRPF into its counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir.

They said several of these hi-tech equipment were used in Pulwama encounter recently in which two militants were killed.

Speaking exclusively to KNO, Alok Avasthy, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations (CRPF) South Kashmir, said that to ensure the zero percent collateral damage and successful anti-militancy operations in the Kashmir, the CSR vehicle has been inducted in CRPF which has a space for four men including a Commander who directs his men to target the terrorists.

He said that during encounters, they felt the need of a vehicle that would ensure zero causality to the force and CSR is a best choice. “This is a modern bullet and bomb-proof vehicle for room/house interventions during encounters in Kashmir Valley,” the DIG said. “This is a confidence booster for jawans as they know, bullet can’t hit them in this vehicle. This has helped to raise the morale of soldiers on ground.”

He said that the vehicle acts as a force multiplier in situations like narrow lanes and by-lanes where you need a sort of intervene in a room or house where a terrorist is held up. “The vehicle can go high upto 50 feet and aim the target easily,” he said—(KNO)