Cross border shelling: Div Com, IGP take stock of border dwellers issues

Jammu Tawi, Oct 28: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar alongwith Inspector General of Police Jammu Zone, Anand Jain on Saturday visited Border villages affected by Pak shelling and assessed losses caused to property.

Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya; SSP Jammu, Vinod Kumar, S.P HQ, Ramnish Gupta, SDM R.S. Pura and other concerned officers accompanied the Div Com and IGP.

DDC Member Suchetgarh, Taranjeet Singh Tony, PRI members and locals were also present on the occasion.

The Div Com and IGP interacted with affected families at village Bhulla Chak and assessed the losses caused by the shelling. The Div Com instructed Deputy Commissioner Jammu to provide relief to the victims after thorough assessment of the losses.

The Div Com and IGP interacted with PRI members and border residents at Bhulla Chak and Treva. They enquired about the developmental requirements and other issues faced by the border people.

The people highlighted several issues including requirement of additional bunkers, early completion of ongoing development works, construction of bridges and check on encroachment of water bodies and other related issues.

After a patient hearing, the Div Com and IGP instructed Deputy Commissioner Jammu to personally follow the issues raised by the border people and resolve the same in a time bound manner.

The Div Com assured locals that the government is committed to provide every possible support to border people.