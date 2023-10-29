Jammu Tawi, Oct 28: A day after Pakistan shelled border villages, the Border Security Force, Jammu Frontier on Saturday lodged strong protest with the Pakistan Rangers during a Flag meet at Octroi Post here.
The BSF spokesman said, “a wing commander-Commandant level flag meeting was held between BSF and Pak Rangers at BOP Octroi.”
“The BSF delegation leader lodged a strong protest to Pakistan Rangers for unprovoked firing in Arnia area on the intervening night of October 26-27,” the spokesman said.
He added that the meeting ended in a cordial atmosphere to maintain peace and tranquility on the International Border.
Cross Border Firing: BSF lodges protest with Pak Rangers at Flag meet
