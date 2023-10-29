Cross Border Firing: BSF lodges protest with Pak Rangers at Flag meet

Jammu Tawi, Oct 28: A day after Pakistan shelled border villages, the Border Security Force, Jammu Frontier on Saturday lodged strong protest with the Pakistan Rangers during a Flag meet at Octroi Post here.

The BSF spokesman said, “a wing commander-Commandant level flag meeting was held between BSF and Pak Rangers at BOP Octroi.”

“The BSF delegation leader lodged a strong protest to Pakistan Rangers for unprovoked firing in Arnia area on the intervening night of October 26-27,” the spokesman said.

He added that the meeting ended in a cordial atmosphere to maintain peace and tranquility on the International Border.