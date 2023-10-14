Crisis at Sunderbani Hospital for Lack of Surgeons, Patients Suffer

Ajay Sharma

Sunderbani, 13

Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Sunderbani is in the midst of a healthcare crisis as patients in need of surgical care are left without medical attention due to the unavailability of surgeons. Despite having two vacant surgeon positions, the authorities have yet to appoint the necessary medical professionals, leaving locals to bear the brunt of the dire situation.

“The crisis came to light when a patient with a critical condition visited SDH Sunderbani three days ago in the hope of having a pipeline removed. However, to the patient's dismay, no doctor at the hospital was willing to admit them for treatment,” said sources, adding that doctors cited that only a qualified surgeon could perform the necessary procedure safely.

Sources stated that even minor surgical cases have been turned away, with patients being directed to travel to Jammu for medical care.

“This has caused immense inconvenience and suffering to the local population, who are increasingly frustrated with the situation, as expenses of traveling to Jammu bores brunt on their pockets,” said sources.

Locals of the area have requested the Commissioner Secretary and Director of Health for immediate intervention and appoint surgeons at SDH Sunderbani to ensure that patients no longer have to endure prolonged suffering due to the absence of essential medical professionals.

Furthermore, the aggrieved residents have appealed the Lieutenant Governor (LG) to address the ongoing crisis. They alleged that the SDH Sunderbani is receiving step-motherly treatment, leaving the community to suffer needlessly.